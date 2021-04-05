Originally aired Apr 05, 2021

Interested in franchising your business but curious to know what the process is like? The “building” phase is an initial step in the franchising process and an important one, but it can sometimes seem daunting. You may not know how much time to commit to this stage in the process, which resources can best help you and your team, or what you should even be “building.”

Fortunately, our experts, Rick Grossmann and Rob Gandley, have 30 years of franchising experience and know exactly what to expect during this period in your franchising journey.

Join us for the second episode of our four-part How To Grow Your Business Through Franchising webinar series. Once again, Jason Feifer, the editor in chief of Entrepreneur, will sit down with Grossmann and Gandley to discuss where your focus should be during this phase, plus, they will also

Share tips for how to get through the building stage with ease

Lay out the assets you’ll need to provide franchise owners with

Teach you how to onboard new franchise owners

Show you how to grow your franchise through incentives, rewards programs, and more

Rick Grossmann has been involved in the franchise industry since 1994. He franchised his first company and grew it to 49 location in 19 states during the mid to late 1990s. He served as the Chief Executive Officer and primary trainer focusing on franchise owner relations and creating tools and technologies to increase franchisee success.

Rob Gandley is currently Franchise Bible Coach's lead Martech Consultant and Chief Digital Officer. Prior to Franchise Bible Coach, Gandley was Partner & VP of Sales at SeoSamba, a digital marketing SaaS provider and agency. During his time as VP of Sales, he oversaw the company's expansion into the Franchise industry which doubled the company's revenues in 4 years. In 2019 while at SeoSamba, Gandley launched two franchise marketing radio programs that bring the Franchise industry's best entrepreneurs to a growing audience of business-minded professionals.