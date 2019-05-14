Sales Mindset: How to Cultivate a Strong Sales Mindset and Grow Your Business "Sales" can feel sleazy, gross and totally inauthentic. Here's how to overcome any limiting beliefs around sales and how to convert authentic sharing into viable revenue.
Originally aired May 14, 2019
While entrepreneurs wear many hats, one that is worn most often is the sales hat. But many of us can feel resistant to selling, likening it to cheesy TV ads or templated sales emails everyone ignores. In this 60-minute, hands-on workshop, we’ll thought-work around cultivating a strong sales mindset and take the "ick" out of sales by highlighting the simple and authentic sharing techniques that will allow you to convert powerfully and in a way that feels comfortable and true to you.
Key Takeaways:
- How to cultivate a strong and healthy sales mindset
- How to overcome any mindset blocks around the sales process
- How to “sell” in a way that feels authentic and unique to you
- A powerful 90-day action plan around sales
