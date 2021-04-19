How to Support Your Franchisees & Grow Your Franchise Organization Join our franchise experts Rick Grossmann and Rob Gandley as the discuss how you can support your franchisees as your business grows.
Originally aired Apr 19, 2021
After deciding to become a franchisor, building your franchise organization, and selling to franchise owners, what comes next? This is an exciting stage in the process—it’s the expansion phase.
To yield healthy growth, you’ll need to treat your franchise organization as you would any new endeavor. You’ll need to nurture your organization and support your franchisees. Fortunately, Rick Grossmann and Rob Gandley, who have 30 years of franchising experience, know exactly what’s required to expand your business.
Join us for the fourth and final episode of How To Grow Your Business Through Franchising webinar series to discover the last step in the franchising process. Once again, Jason Feifer, the editor in chief of Entrepreneur, will sit down with Grossmann and Gandley to discuss:
- What happens during this phase of the franchising process
- How you can support your franchisees as your business grows
- What types of systems and processes do you need to establish to ensure the growth of your organization
- Why hockey stick growth should be your goal
Rick Grossmann has been involved in the franchise industry since 1994. He franchised his first company and grew it to 49 location in 19 states during the mid to late 1990s. He served as the Chief Executive Officer and primary trainer focusing on franchise owner relations and creating tools and technologies to increase franchisee success.
Rob Gandley is currently Franchise Bible Coach's lead Martech Consultant and Chief Digital Officer. Prior to Franchise Bible Coach, Gandley was Partner & VP of Sales at SeoSamba, a digital marketing SaaS provider and agency. During his time as VP of Sales, he oversaw the company's expansion into the Franchise industry which doubled the company's revenues in 4 years. In 2019 while at SeoSamba, Gandley launched two franchise marketing radio programs that bring the Franchise industry's best entrepreneurs to a growing audience of business-minded professionals.
