How to Recruit and Onboard Franchise Owners Join our franchise experts Rick Grossmann and Rob Gandley as they discuss what happens during the recruiting and on-boarding phase of the franchising process
Originally aired Apr 12, 2021
What does any good franchise organization recipe call for? Franchisees—the meat and potatoes of your business. Franchisees are fundamentally important to the foundation of your franchise locations. Not only do these owners ensure that your franchises are running smoothly, but they also help you expand your business.
Join us for the third episode of our four-part How To Grow Your Business Through Franchising webinar series to learn all about the process of finding your franchise owners. Once again, Jason Feifer, the editor in chief of Entrepreneur, will sit down with our experts, Rick Grossmann and Rob Gandley, who have 30 years of franchising experience. Together, they’ll discuss:
- What happens during the recruiting and on-boarding phase of the franchising process
- How the first franchisees you hire will be different from franchisees who sign on at a later time
- Where your focus should be during this stage of the process
- How to identify the ideal franchisee candidate
Rick Grossmann has been involved in the franchise industry since 1994. He franchised his first company and grew it to 49 location in 19 states during the mid to late 1990s. He served as the Chief Executive Officer and primary trainer focusing on franchise owner relations and creating tools and technologies to increase franchisee success.
Rob Gandley is currently Franchise Bible Coach's lead Martech Consultant and Chief Digital Officer. Prior to Franchise Bible Coach, Gandley was Partner & VP of Sales at SeoSamba, a digital marketing SaaS provider and agency. During his time as VP of Sales, he oversaw the company's expansion into the Franchise industry which doubled the company's revenues in 4 years. In 2019 while at SeoSamba, Gandley launched two franchise marketing radio programs that bring the Franchise industry's best entrepreneurs to a growing audience of business-minded professionals.
Upcoming Webinar
How to Capitalize On Your Good Ideas
Stop letting your good ideas go to waste — get the blueprint for transforming ideas into brands with renowned entertainment mogul and entrepreneur, Clinton Sparks. Register now →
Influencer Outreach 101: Strategy, Tactics, Examples, and Templates
Uncover strategies, tactics, real-world examples, and templates that will connect with influencers effectively and elevate your brand's visibility. Register now →
The New Joint Employer Rule Will Hurt Your Franchise, But There Is Still Time To Stop It
Join us on Wednesday, November 15th for a vital webinar on the implications of the impending National Labor Relations Act and guide you on what to know, how to prepare, and how to stop this law from changing the franchise industry. Don't miss this opportunity to stay informed and take action.
Entrepreneur+ Subscribers-Only Event | Meet the CEO Who Innovated the Way Consumer Brands Interact with Customers
Meet OLIPOP's CEO, Ben Goodwin, as he walks us through his bubbly approach to formulating authenticity and formulating soda. Learn about his journey and gather his insights — so you, too, can create a genuine brand that connects with others.
The Role of Employees in Cybersecurity
This session will navigate the complexities of cybersecurity, turning each participant into an active defender of digital integrity in your organization.
The National Franchise Show - Tampa
2 Days Only! Meet Face to Face with Proven Businesses Proven, money making businesses that are now expanding in Tampa are here to meet new potential owners. This is your only opportunity to meet with the hottest businesses face to face. Ask questions and get the information you need in a no pressure environment. Be there, find the businesses that excite you, shake hands and say hello!