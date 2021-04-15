Five Steps to Scaling a Service-Based Business Discover ways to package your services, determine pricing models, promote business, stand out on sales calls and more.
Originally aired Apr 15, 2021
Are your business’s services in high demand? Maybe you’re starting to feel like you’re ready to expand your business, but you don’t know where to get started. Or, you may not know if your services will stand out amongst competitors.
There are a lot of factors you must weigh before taking the leap to grow your business. Fortunately we’re here to guide you as you think about this exciting new venture. Tune into our webinar to learn about the five steps you should take to successfully scale your business, plus discover
- How to package your services
- How to determine the right pricing model for your services
- How to promote yourself so you stand out in a crowded industry
- How to navigate sales calls
- How to evaluate revenue projections based on services and close rates from sales calls
- How to scale your business by bringing on employees or contractors
Terry Rice is a Business Development Consultant and contributor to Entrepreneur. His focus is advising professionals on how to launch or scale their knowledge-based businesses which can include consultants, agencies and other professional services. Terry is also an Adjunct Instructor at NYU where he leads workshops for career-driven individuals. His previous experience includes working at Adobe and Facebook.
Upcoming Webinar
How to Capitalize On Your Good Ideas
Stop letting your good ideas go to waste — get the blueprint for transforming ideas into brands with renowned entertainment mogul and entrepreneur, Clinton Sparks. Register now →
Influencer Outreach 101: Strategy, Tactics, Examples, and Templates
Uncover strategies, tactics, real-world examples, and templates that will connect with influencers effectively and elevate your brand's visibility. Register now →
The New Joint Employer Rule Will Hurt Your Franchise, But There Is Still Time To Stop It
Join us on Wednesday, November 15th for a vital webinar on the implications of the impending National Labor Relations Act and guide you on what to know, how to prepare, and how to stop this law from changing the franchise industry. Don't miss this opportunity to stay informed and take action.
Entrepreneur+ Subscribers-Only Event | Meet the CEO Who Innovated the Way Consumer Brands Interact with Customers
Meet OLIPOP's CEO, Ben Goodwin, as he walks us through his bubbly approach to formulating authenticity and formulating soda. Learn about his journey and gather his insights — so you, too, can create a genuine brand that connects with others.
The Role of Employees in Cybersecurity
This session will navigate the complexities of cybersecurity, turning each participant into an active defender of digital integrity in your organization.
The National Franchise Show - Tampa
2 Days Only! Meet Face to Face with Proven Businesses Proven, money making businesses that are now expanding in Tampa are here to meet new potential owners. This is your only opportunity to meet with the hottest businesses face to face. Ask questions and get the information you need in a no pressure environment. Be there, find the businesses that excite you, shake hands and say hello!