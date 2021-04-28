Signs Your Accounting System is Holding You Back Attend this free webinar and learn how to streamline processes, maximize efficiency, and increase profit.
Originally aired Apr 28, 2021
As your business grows your efficiency must increase if you want to maintain profitability and keep customers happy. A process that once took five minutes per customer is fine when you’re selling a handful of units a day. Once your sales grow to dozens of units a day, and even hundreds, your processes need to change.
How do you make this happen? By first taking a look at your infrastructure and systems to make sure they’re not holding you back. One of those prime systems to examine: Accounting.
That’s exactly what IWA Wine’s president, Ben Argov, will talk about with moderator and Dynamic Communication author Jill Schiefelbein for Signs Your Accounting System is Holding You Back, a free webinar from Oracle NetSuite and Entrepreneur.
Argov and Schiefelbein will pull back the curtain on the mistakes made along the path to growth and scalability, giving you a roadmap to look at the various processes and systems in your business that may need change. They’ll discuss ways that:
- You can discover if your current accounting and inventory systems are hurting, rather than helping, your business.
- Automation increases efficiencies across the business, enabling better customer service and creating happier employees.
- Moving from on-premise technologies to cloud software provides team members with the ability to see the full picture of business data and make decisions in real time.
- Product and service innovations are easily possible once you can minimize redundancies and increase efficiencies with the right systems.
