What Tax Strategies to Use for Bitcoin & Crypto Trading Dive into the ins and outs of tax strategies for cryptocurrency trading during our webinar with Mark J. Kohler and Mat Sorenson—authors, attorneys, and crypto experts. Register now!
Originally aired Apr 21, 2021
Curious about cryptocurrency? Perhaps you’ve heard of Bitcoin, Litecoin, or one of the other many cryptocurrencies currently in digital circulation but are unsure of how crypto works. Well, there’s more to digital money than meets the eye. From taxes to trades, it’s important to know the ins and outs of crypto before diving in.
Mark J. Kohler—an author, CPA, attorney, and cohost of the podcast “Refresh Your Wealth”—and Mat Sorenson—an author, attorney, and CEO of Directed IRA & Directed Trust Company—have all of the answers to your crypto questions. During this webinar, they’ll not only go into cryptocurrency 101, but they’ll also teach you
- The tax rules and strategies for trading crypto, as well as mining or staking crypto
- How to use appreciated crypto to buy goods or services
- How to use crypto losses to offset gains
- The IRS enforcement and reporting requirements on crypto
- How to use a Roth IRA, or other retirement accounts, to pay zero taxes on crypto gains
About the Speakers
Entrepreneur Press author Mark J. Kohler, CPA, attorney, co-host of the Podcast “Main Street Business”, and a senior partner at both the law firm KKOS Lawyers and the accounting firm K&E CPAs. Kohler is also the author of “The Tax and Legal Playbook, 2nd Edition”, and “The Business Owner’s Guide to Financial Freedom.
Mat Sorensen is an attorney, CEO, author, and podcast host. He is the CEO of Directed IRA & Directed Trust Company, a leading company in the self-directed IRA and 401k industry and a partner in the business and tax law firm of KKOS Lawyers. He is the author of The Self-Directed IRA Handbook.
Upcoming Webinar
How to Capitalize On Your Good Ideas
Stop letting your good ideas go to waste — get the blueprint for transforming ideas into brands with renowned entertainment mogul and entrepreneur, Clinton Sparks. Register now →
Influencer Outreach 101: Strategy, Tactics, Examples, and Templates
Uncover strategies, tactics, real-world examples, and templates that will connect with influencers effectively and elevate your brand's visibility. Register now →
The New Joint Employer Rule Will Hurt Your Franchise, But There Is Still Time To Stop It
Join us on Wednesday, November 15th for a vital webinar on the implications of the impending National Labor Relations Act and guide you on what to know, how to prepare, and how to stop this law from changing the franchise industry. Don't miss this opportunity to stay informed and take action.
Entrepreneur+ Subscribers-Only Event | Meet the CEO Who Innovated the Way Consumer Brands Interact with Customers
Meet OLIPOP's CEO, Ben Goodwin, as he walks us through his bubbly approach to formulating authenticity and formulating soda. Learn about his journey and gather his insights — so you, too, can create a genuine brand that connects with others.
The Role of Employees in Cybersecurity
This session will navigate the complexities of cybersecurity, turning each participant into an active defender of digital integrity in your organization.
The National Franchise Show - Tampa
2 Days Only! Meet Face to Face with Proven Businesses Proven, money making businesses that are now expanding in Tampa are here to meet new potential owners. This is your only opportunity to meet with the hottest businesses face to face. Ask questions and get the information you need in a no pressure environment. Be there, find the businesses that excite you, shake hands and say hello!