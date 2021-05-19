5 Ways to Hustle and Achieve Success Join Kim Perell as she discusses the key characteristics to achieve success and overcoming fear and rejection.
Originally aired May 19, 2021
Many people I talk to want an easy fix, magic bullet, or quick pill to swallow to make their hustle successful. But the truth is, there is no magic formula. There is no easy path to success. That’s the whole point. Ask any entrepreneur you know and they’ll tell you the same thing. The path was not an easy one -- it was full of ups and downs and bruises along the way. The reality is that if you want to do this, you are going to need to hustle.
In this webinar you will learn:
- What it means to have a “hustle” mentality
- The key characteristic traits of successful people
- The 3 must follow rules for entrepreneurial success
- How to overcome your fears of rejection
- How to apply the 80/20 rule to achieve your goals
Kim Perell is an award-winning entrepreneur, bestselling author, tech CEO and angel investor. She has repeatedly made headlines for her transformative story of a startup entrepreneur to a leading tech CEO and prominent angel investor.
As a solopreneur and small business owner there are a lot of roles and responsibilities to balance to guarantee the success of your business. One of the most important factors to maintaining that success is looking after your health and wellbeing. VSP Individual Vision Plans are designed with the self-employed in mind, offering high quality eye care you can buy on your own, at a price you can afford.
For more information on how to grow your business and succeed in your career as a solopreneur, click here.
Upcoming Webinar
How to Capitalize On Your Good Ideas
Stop letting your good ideas go to waste — get the blueprint for transforming ideas into brands with renowned entertainment mogul and entrepreneur, Clinton Sparks. Register now →
Influencer Outreach 101: Strategy, Tactics, Examples, and Templates
Uncover strategies, tactics, real-world examples, and templates that will connect with influencers effectively and elevate your brand's visibility. Register now →
The New Joint Employer Rule Will Hurt Your Franchise, But There Is Still Time To Stop It
Join us on Wednesday, November 15th for a vital webinar on the implications of the impending National Labor Relations Act and guide you on what to know, how to prepare, and how to stop this law from changing the franchise industry. Don't miss this opportunity to stay informed and take action.
Entrepreneur+ Subscribers-Only Event | Meet the CEO Who Innovated the Way Consumer Brands Interact with Customers
Meet OLIPOP's CEO, Ben Goodwin, as he walks us through his bubbly approach to formulating authenticity and formulating soda. Learn about his journey and gather his insights — so you, too, can create a genuine brand that connects with others.
The Role of Employees in Cybersecurity
This session will navigate the complexities of cybersecurity, turning each participant into an active defender of digital integrity in your organization.
The National Franchise Show - Tampa
2 Days Only! Meet Face to Face with Proven Businesses Proven, money making businesses that are now expanding in Tampa are here to meet new potential owners. This is your only opportunity to meet with the hottest businesses face to face. Ask questions and get the information you need in a no pressure environment. Be there, find the businesses that excite you, shake hands and say hello!