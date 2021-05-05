The Insiders' Approach to Franchise Success Learn the keys to franchising during our webinar with franchise experts, Rick Grossmann and Scott Greenberg!
Originally aired May 05, 2021
Are you thinking of buying a franchise? Or, perhaps you’re in the middle of turning your business into a franchise organization. No matter if you’re an aspiring franchisee or a franchisor, franchising is all part of a continuous learning process, and we want to help you discover the keys for success. This is where Rick Grossmann—coauthor of Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise Bible, CEO of Franchise Bible Coach, and franchising expert with over 20 years of experience—and Scott Greenberg—international speaker, consultant, and author of The Wealthy Franchisee—come in.
Tune into our webinar to hear our two franchise experts discuss Grossman’s Franchisor's Ten Commandments and Franchise Owner's Ten Commandments, as well as address some important franchise questions, including:
- What are some of the myths about franchising and about franchise success?
- What should franchisees expect to get and NOT get from their franchisor?
- What are some things you see franchisors and franchisees do that give them an edge over the competition?
- How can the franchising industry improve?
- What will be the state of the franchise industry in 2021, and what do you expect to happen in the near future?
About the Speakers
Rick Grossmann has been involved in the franchise industry since 1994. He franchised his first company and grew it to 49 location in 19 states during the mid to late 1990s. He served as the Chief Executive Officer and primary trainer focusing on franchise owner relations and creating tools and technologies to increase franchisee success.
Scott Greenberg is an international speaker, consultant and author who helps franchisees grow their business. His book, 'The Wealthy Franchisee', is available on Entrepreneur Press. His course, The Wealthy Franchisee Business Breakthrough Program, can be found at www.TheWealthyFranchisee.com.
