Learn how to apply the five of pillars of consulting success to your business.

Starting a consulting business is challenging, but it doesn't have to be confusing. During this workshop, you’ll learn how to apply the five of pillars of consulting success to your business. Whether you're launching a side gig, or working with enterprise-level organizations, you’ll be able to confidently connect with and pitch your services, even in a competitive environment. You’ll also learn how to spend more time in your Zone of Genius - and less time doing administrative tasks - through the use of various tools and resources.

You will learn how to: