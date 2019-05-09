Influencer Marketing on Social Discover the best practices when using influencer marketing for your business.
Originally aired May 09, 2019
Influencer marketing is a hot topic. With content creators having their own distribution networks, influencer marketing can be an effective way to promote your business. We will cover how to work with influencers properly to see the best results and determine appropriate levels of compensation.
Key Takeaways:
- Understand how to identify influencers that align with your brand and audience
- Learn the best practices for activating and managing influencers
- Discover how to measure the results from influencer campaigns
- Determine appropriate levels of compensation
