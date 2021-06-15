Think Faster and Learn More, with World-Renowned Brain Coach Jim Kwik Do you, almost from muscle memory, reach for your phone as soon as you wake up? Well you’re not alone.
Originally aired Jun 15, 2021
Do you, almost from muscle memory, reach for your phone as soon as you wake up? Well you’re not alone, but Jim Kwik, a world-renowned brain coach and the June cover star of Entrepreneur magazine, wants you to break this habit and here’s why: Using your phone as soon as you wake up is not only a distraction in the moment, but can cause distractions throughout your day.
So how can you train your brain to skip the need for digital distractions first thing in the morning? Kwik has all the answers and he’ll share them during this webinar. But that’s not all! He wants to help you train your brain in more ways than one so you can seize your day, every day. When you join us for this webinar, Kwik will also teach you
- Techniques for retaining important names and faces in business
- How to remember speeches and sales scripts
- 10 key ways you can “upgrade your brain,” including incorporating certain brain foods into your diet, exercising, and more
Jim Kwik, his real name, is a leader in brain performance, mental fitness and memory improvement. He is CEO of Kwik Learning, the premiere online accelerated learning academy with students in 195 countries. His clients include Google, Virgin, Nike, Zappos, Wordpress, Cleveland Clinic, SpaceX, Caltech, Harvard and Singularity University. Kwik is the author of the NY Times and #1 WSJ bestseller: “Limitless - Upgrade Your Brain, Learn Anything Faster, Unlock Your Exceptional Life.” He is the host of the acclaimed “Kwik Brain” podcast, which is consistently the top educational training show on iTunes. His mission: No brain left behind.
Upcoming Webinar
How to Capitalize On Your Good Ideas
Stop letting your good ideas go to waste — get the blueprint for transforming ideas into brands with renowned entertainment mogul and entrepreneur, Clinton Sparks. Register now →
Influencer Outreach 101: Strategy, Tactics, Examples, and Templates
Uncover strategies, tactics, real-world examples, and templates that will connect with influencers effectively and elevate your brand's visibility. Register now →
The New Joint Employer Rule Will Hurt Your Franchise, But There Is Still Time To Stop It
Join us on Wednesday, November 15th for a vital webinar on the implications of the impending National Labor Relations Act and guide you on what to know, how to prepare, and how to stop this law from changing the franchise industry. Don't miss this opportunity to stay informed and take action.
Entrepreneur+ Subscribers-Only Event | Meet the CEO Who Innovated the Way Consumer Brands Interact with Customers
Meet OLIPOP's CEO, Ben Goodwin, as he walks us through his bubbly approach to formulating authenticity and formulating soda. Learn about his journey and gather his insights — so you, too, can create a genuine brand that connects with others.
The Role of Employees in Cybersecurity
This session will navigate the complexities of cybersecurity, turning each participant into an active defender of digital integrity in your organization.
The National Franchise Show - Tampa
2 Days Only! Meet Face to Face with Proven Businesses Proven, money making businesses that are now expanding in Tampa are here to meet new potential owners. This is your only opportunity to meet with the hottest businesses face to face. Ask questions and get the information you need in a no pressure environment. Be there, find the businesses that excite you, shake hands and say hello!