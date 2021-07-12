On Demand: Harnessing the Power of Facebook Join Entrepreneur's Jason Feifer as he chats with Chef PriaVanda, head chef & owner of NYC-restaurant Desi Galli, about how she kept her restaurant open and launch two new businesses during lockdown.
As we all know, the restaurant industry is one of the toughest industries around - even without a global pandemic. Chef PriaVanda managed to keep her New York City restaurant, Desi Galli, open, and launch two new businesses during lockdown: a line of Indian meal kits, and a national grocery delivery service.
PriaVanda is also featured at the Boost with Facebook Good Ideas Festival, a virtual celebration of small businesses. The Festival will offer inspiration and education for small businesses all over the world. You can learn more about the Festival here.
Hear a bit about PriaVanda’s secrets to success, and what she’s learned while steering her business through one of the most difficult economic times in recent history.
If you’d like to hear more about PriaVanda, and other amazing businesses that have used Facebook tools to find success, don’t forget to check out the Boost with Facebook Good Ideas Festival. You’ll get access to resources, tips and tricks, and inspiration to grow your own business and connect with your communities.
Upcoming Webinar
How to Capitalize On Your Good Ideas
Stop letting your good ideas go to waste — get the blueprint for transforming ideas into brands with renowned entertainment mogul and entrepreneur, Clinton Sparks. Register now →
Influencer Outreach 101: Strategy, Tactics, Examples, and Templates
Uncover strategies, tactics, real-world examples, and templates that will connect with influencers effectively and elevate your brand's visibility. Register now →
The New Joint Employer Rule Will Hurt Your Franchise, But There Is Still Time To Stop It
Join us on Wednesday, November 15th for a vital webinar on the implications of the impending National Labor Relations Act and guide you on what to know, how to prepare, and how to stop this law from changing the franchise industry. Don't miss this opportunity to stay informed and take action.
Entrepreneur+ Subscribers-Only Event | Meet the CEO Who Innovated the Way Consumer Brands Interact with Customers
Meet OLIPOP's CEO, Ben Goodwin, as he walks us through his bubbly approach to formulating authenticity and formulating soda. Learn about his journey and gather his insights — so you, too, can create a genuine brand that connects with others.
The Role of Employees in Cybersecurity
This session will navigate the complexities of cybersecurity, turning each participant into an active defender of digital integrity in your organization.
The National Franchise Show - Tampa
2 Days Only! Meet Face to Face with Proven Businesses Proven, money making businesses that are now expanding in Tampa are here to meet new potential owners. This is your only opportunity to meet with the hottest businesses face to face. Ask questions and get the information you need in a no pressure environment. Be there, find the businesses that excite you, shake hands and say hello!