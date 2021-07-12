Join Entrepreneur's Jason Feifer as he chats with Chef PriaVanda, head chef & owner of NYC-restaurant Desi Galli, about how she kept her restaurant open and launch two new businesses during lockdown.

As we all know, the restaurant industry is one of the toughest industries around - even without a global pandemic. Chef PriaVanda managed to keep her New York City restaurant, Desi Galli, open, and launch two new businesses during lockdown: a line of Indian meal kits, and a national grocery delivery service.

PriaVanda is also featured at the Boost with Facebook Good Ideas Festival, a virtual celebration of small businesses. The Festival will offer inspiration and education for small businesses all over the world. You can learn more about the Festival here.

Hear a bit about PriaVanda’s secrets to success, and what she’s learned while steering her business through one of the most difficult economic times in recent history.

If you’d like to hear more about PriaVanda, and other amazing businesses that have used Facebook tools to find success, don’t forget to check out the Boost with Facebook Good Ideas Festival. You’ll get access to resources, tips and tricks, and inspiration to grow your own business and connect with your communities.