Originally aired Aug 04, 2021

Facebook ads are the typically way ecommerce companies grow their sales, but there must be another way to get sales without needing an ad budget, right? Neil Patel will explain 3 main ways to leverage social media to generate more sales. It doesn't matter if you can't spend money on advertising, or even if you don't have many social followers, Neil will break down exactly what to do step-by-step.

Tip 1: Selling through stories - I will teach people who to generate sales through stories. It's a very unique approach that few people use.

Tip 2: How to sell by going live - it works for QVC, and it will work for you too.

Tip 3: How to leverage influencers - even if you can't pay them, you can still generate sales through them.

About the Speaker:

A leading expert in all things digital marketing, Neil Patel is the CMO and co-Founder of NP Digital, a digital marketing agency serving publicly traded companies, as well as small businesses and start-ups. His clients include: Facebook, Google, Adobe, Microsoft, Airbnb, eBay, intuit, Western Union and many others. Patel was named a top influencer on the web by The Wall Street Journal, Forbes named him one of the top 10 marketers, and Entrepreneur Magazine said he created one of the 100 most brilliant companies. Neil was recognized as a top 100 entrepreneur under the age of 30 by President Obama and a top 100 entrepreneur under the age of 35 by the United Nations. Patel has been interviewed by WSJ, Entrepreneur, Forbes, Inc. CNN, VICE, The Street and CNBC.