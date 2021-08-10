How to Implement Mental Health & Wellness in the Workplace Discover how to become a better leader in the workplace and be more mindful of your employees’ mental health when you join us for this webinar with industry expert Cece Morken.
According to studies, more employees are suffering from stress and workplace burnout as a result of the pandemic. What can leaders do to become more mindful of employees' mental health and implement healthier cultures? Comparably CEO and Entrepreneur's Leadership Lessons series host Jason Nazar finds out when he speaks to the CEO of TIME100’s Most Influential Companies of 2021 -- CeCe Morken of Headspace.
Reaching 70 million users in 190 countries, it was one of the first meditation apps in the world and remains a leader in mindfulness and mental training. Headspace also offers its products and services to more than 2,000 well-known companies to help them build healthier, more productive cultures and higher performing organizations. Morken will share best practices on the topic as well as the most valuable leadership lessons from her 35-year-career building and growing organizations, from start-ups to global, publicly traded companies like Intuit. Topics include:
- The one trait that all successful leaders have in common
- What a listening tour is and why it's important
- The biggest mistake you can make in a sales pitch or deck
- Tips to creating a more productive and higher-performing workplace
- Best practices on mindfully returning to in-person/hybrid work
- How leaders can incorporate mental wellness into the technical aspects of work
About the Speakers
CeCe Morken is a highly accomplished technology industry executive with 35 years of experience building and growing organizations, from start-ups to global, publicly traded companies. She joined Headspace in 2020 after 13 years at Intuit, where she led multiple business units including the group responsible for generating $700M in annual revenue for its enterprise business. Morken has received numerous leadership accolades, including National Diversity and Leadership's Most Powerful Women in Technology (2017 and 2019).
Jason Nazar is co-founder/CEO of Comparably, a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site. A serial entrepreneur, investor, and advisor, he was named one of the “Most Admired CEOs in L.A.” by the Los Angeles Business Journal and appointed “Entrepreneur in Residence for the City of Los Angeles” in 2016-2018 by Mayor Eric Garcetti.
