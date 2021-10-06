Propelify Innovation Festival The best choice you'll make coming into our post-pandemic world is getting your free ticket to the Propelify Festival on Oct. 6th in Hoboken, NJ designed for and produced by entrepreneurs.
Propelify is an Innovation Festival focused on uniting innovators for talks, tech, exhibitors, drones, investors, and fun. Propelify will take place October 6 overlooking the New York City skyline from Hoboken, NJ, with a jam-packed agenda from morning to night, each day.
Attendees are invited to get inspired from 80+ amazing speakers, connect with startups and investors, hire and be hired. Propelify is offering an experience unlike any other – including startup challenges giving away $100K, investor speed dating, immersive activations, music, and much more.
Get your free ticket with code: EntrepreneurPropels
An influential class of keynote speakers has also joined Propelify – all focused on innovation and being ‘the first’ at what they do best. Propelify is uniting leaders and disrupters to share their insights on tech and entrepreneurship challenges.
“As one of the world's largest tech events, we're excited to be hosting Propelify back in person and to showcase people and companies who propel ideas into action. With our wide range of partners ranging from companies big and small, we all see how technology is inventing the future. For entrepreneurs who want to build their companies faster and smarter, Propelify is the place for you. For investors, who want early access to the deals they'll read about later in headlines, we'll see you there. And for larger companies and innovators who want a front row seat to the innovations that will disrupt their industry, Propelify must not be missed.” said Aaron Price, CEO and founder of Propelify.
List of keynote speakers include:
- Nanit CEO - Sarah Dorsett
- Apartment Therapy Founder & CEO – Maxwell Ryan
- Audible CTO - Tim Martin
- Capsule Founder & CEO - Eric Kinariwala
- Boxed CEO - Chieh Huang
- Choose Yourself Media Entrepreneur & Angel Investor - James Altucher
- PSEG Chairman, President & CEO - Ralph Izzo
- Verizon CRO – Sampath Sowmyanarayan
- RWJBarnabas Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer- Mark E. Manigan
Upcoming Webinar
Women Entrepreneurs: Fund, Market, and Scale Your Business
Whether you're at the ideation stage, just started your venture, or looking to scale, this webinar will address three crucial pillars for success: funding, marketing, and scaling. Register now →
How to Recruit, Retain and Motivate Your Hourly Workforce
Join our webinar on February 29th as our expert, Scott Greenberg, unveils the keys to building and leading top-performing hourly teams. Register now!
The CFO's Daily Checklist: 10 Strategies to Be More Efficient and Effective
Join us for this free webinar and learn concrete strategies that you can use to manage yourself and others as a financial professional ... and so much more.
How to Make the Leap From the Corporate World to Entrepreneurship
Join our transformative webinar as special guest, Launi King, shares her journey from corporate success to entrepreneurship. Discover how you can walk the same path. Secure your spot now!
Black Founder Spotlight: Chrishon Lampley of Love Cork Screw Wines
Join us live on February 20th at 2:00 PM ET and learn how to stand out in a crowded marketplace with Chrishon Lampley, founder of Love Cork Screw.