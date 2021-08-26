Discover how to successfully incorporate influencer marketing into your business plan when you join us for this webinar with industry expert Jason Falls. Register now!

Influencer marketing has emerged as one of the more effective marketing channels in today's ever-expanding media landscape. But knowing where to begin incorporating influencers for your business can be intimidating.

In this webinar, Jason Falls, author of the book Winfluence - Reframing Influencer Marketing to Ignite Your Brand, will walk you through the six steps to develop successful influencer marketing campaigns. You'll learn the tactical approach, but with Falls's signature strategic thinking to back it up. From deciding your goals for influencer marketing to selecting the influencers you'll use, Falls will set you up to build amazing influencer campaigns. Then from pitching the influencers in question to driving the KPIs that matter most, he'll show you how to manage and measure your efforts.

Plus, Falls will expand your thinking on influencer marketing as a whole by explaining his Winfluence concept. At the end of this session, you will have all the tools and thinking you need to take your influence marketing to the next level.

About the Speaker:

Jason Falls solves problems. Most of the time they have to do with digital marketing for Cornett, a full-service advertising agency where he leads digital strategy. His work has touched a number of major brands and has been recognized with several awards, including a 2019 Shorty Award for his influence marketing work.

Falls has co-written two books in addition to Winfluence—No Bullshit Social Media: The All- Business, No-Hype Guide to Social Media Marketing and The Rebel’s Guide to Email Marketing: Grow Your List, Break the Rules, and Win. When he’s not writing books, Falls hosts two podcasts: Digging Deeper—Make Creativity Your Business Advantage and Winfluence—The Influence Marketing Podcast, which is a companion to his book. You can find links to both at winfluencebook.com.