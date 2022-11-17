How to Examine Your Financials as You Round Out the Year Join us for this free webinar on how to manage the metrics that matter most as we head into the New Year.
Originally aired Nov 17, 2022
Today's CFOs and financial managers have had their goals and responsibilities shift dramatically since the beginning of last year. With the state of business and the economy constantly changing, especially as recovery and growth continue, it's difficult to know where to focus attention and prioritize resources.
We know the importance of transparency and accuracy in reporting, but the role of the CFO goes beyond the reports—it involves evaluating each metric, understanding if it's the right thing to be tracking in your business, uncovering areas where the company is coming up short, and finding strategies to plan for the future. At the end of the year, most organizations have to ascertain metrics that matter to them on the standard financial reports, but depending on the industry you're in, there are other metrics that matter that you'll be responsible for understanding. Are you hitting all the key metrics that matter?
Join us for a free webinar, How to Examine Your Financials as You Round Out the Year, brought to you by Oracle NetSuite and Entrepreneur. Jill Schiefelbein, Entrepreneur VIP Contributor and Author, will lead an insightful conversation with Scott Beaver, Senior Product Marketing Manager ERP at Oracle NetSuite. They'll pull back the curtain on the numbers that you might be missing out on in your business, and how to course correct to plan for wrapping up the year strong and strategizing into the future.
Together we'll cover:
- The key performance metrics to track for standard financial reports, but–more importantly–how to identify the metrics that you should be tracking for your specific industry.
- How successful CFOs are measuring short term success while also staying focused on business longevity.
- The best practices for juggling finance and strategy so that you can more successfully lead your team to be drivers of the business
