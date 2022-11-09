Discover how veterans' unique leadership skills and understanding of teamwork uniquely sets them up for success in the franchise industry.

Originally aired Nov 09, 2022

With exceptional leadership skills and a deep understanding of how teams work, many veterans are uniquely well-suited to running a successful business within a proven system. That’s why each year, more and more entrepreneurial veterans are getting into the franchise industry when their military service ends — and many transition to franchise business ownership.

If you’ve dreamed of starting your own business, this event will put you on the path. We've assembled a panel of leaders from brands named on Entrepreneur magazine's Top Franchises for Veterans list who will explain the ins and outs of finding, buying, and running the perfect franchise for you.

Key topics:

Transferring your military skills to small business

Finding the franchise that matches your goals

Financial incentive programs for veterans

What you can expect in your first year

Road map to success from veteran franchisees

Our panel: