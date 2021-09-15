Delivering Extraordinary Customer Experiences: The Tools, the Techniques, and Talent Join us for this free webinar to learn how to enable your teams to delight customers and keep them coming back again and again.
Smart business owners and their managers know that customers are the lifeblood of every successful business. Finding customers can be hard enough but delivering extraordinary experiences that make customers feel valued and keep them coming back is something different altogether.
From security to shipping to customer service to sales to product development—there are so many details and various teams that touch the customer journey. Are you aware of how each employee in your organization has an opportunity to delight your customers? Perhaps more importantly, are your employees aware?
To find out, join us for a free webinar, Delivering Extraordinary Customer Experiences: The Tools, the Techniques, and Talent, brought to you by Entrepreneur and Amazon Web Services. During this insightful, 60-minute conversation, Dynamic Communication author Jill Schiefelbein will interview Scott Strickland, CIO at Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, and Phil Le-Brun, Director of Enterprise Strategy and Evangelism, Amazon Web Services, pulling back the curtain on how these two industry leaders have found success in combining a lens of client experience with robust technology solutions to create customers that keep coming back for more.
We will uncover many of the tools, techniques, and talents necessary for any business to create extraordinary customer experiences. We’ll discuss:
- Characteristics of successfully transforming companies, including real-world examples where digital transformation truly made an impact in customer experience and retention
- Tools to provide organization-wide visibility to those who need it so that your employees can be empowered to serve your customers
- Common ways that companies hold themselves back when it comes to embracing disruptive technologies
- Data and processes that every organization should be aware of when it comes to serving their customers
- And much more
