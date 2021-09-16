Discover how making small changes to your daily routine and mindset can help you accomplish your long-term goals when you join us for this webinar with industry expert Dorie Clark. Register now!

Originally aired Sep 16, 2021

Does it ever feel like there aren’t enough hours in a day to accomplish everything you hope to accomplish? While balancing work and life in a 24-hour period can be a tricky act, there are simple steps you can take to make your daily routine more manageable in order to achieve more in the short term and long term.

Join Dorie Clark, an industry expert, author, and speaker, for this webinar to hear her insights into how to make the most of your day, every day. She’ll share

How to slow down, be more mindful of your actions, and create a more meaningful life for yourself overall

How to make small changes to your daily life that will have positive impacts on your future

How to get into a mindset that will help you complete small, everyday goals—even the ones that may feel pointless—which may contribute to the success of longer-term goals

About the Speaker:

Dorie Clark helps individuals and companies get their best ideas heard in a crowded, noisy world. She has been named one of the Top 50 business thinkers in the world by Thinkers50, and was honored as the #1 Communication Coach in the world at the Marshall Goldsmith Coaching Awards. She is a keynote speaker and teaches for Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business and Columbia Business School. She is the author of The Long Game, Entrepreneurial You, which was named one of Forbes’ Top 5 Business Books of the Year, as well as Reinventing You and Stand Out, which was named the #1 Leadership Book of the Year by Inc. magazine.