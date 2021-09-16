How To Make The Most Out Of Your 24 Hours Discover how making small changes to your daily routine and mindset can help you accomplish your long-term goals when you join us for this webinar with industry expert Dorie Clark. Register now!
Originally aired Sep 16, 2021
Does it ever feel like there aren’t enough hours in a day to accomplish everything you hope to accomplish? While balancing work and life in a 24-hour period can be a tricky act, there are simple steps you can take to make your daily routine more manageable in order to achieve more in the short term and long term.
Join Dorie Clark, an industry expert, author, and speaker, for this webinar to hear her insights into how to make the most of your day, every day. She’ll share
- How to slow down, be more mindful of your actions, and create a more meaningful life for yourself overall
- How to make small changes to your daily life that will have positive impacts on your future
- How to get into a mindset that will help you complete small, everyday goals—even the ones that may feel pointless—which may contribute to the success of longer-term goals
About the Speaker:
Dorie Clark helps individuals and companies get their best ideas heard in a crowded, noisy world. She has been named one of the Top 50 business thinkers in the world by Thinkers50, and was honored as the #1 Communication Coach in the world at the Marshall Goldsmith Coaching Awards. She is a keynote speaker and teaches for Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business and Columbia Business School. She is the author of The Long Game, Entrepreneurial You, which was named one of Forbes’ Top 5 Business Books of the Year, as well as Reinventing You and Stand Out, which was named the #1 Leadership Book of the Year by Inc. magazine.
Upcoming Webinar
How to Capitalize On Your Good Ideas
Stop letting your good ideas go to waste — get the blueprint for transforming ideas into brands with renowned entertainment mogul and entrepreneur, Clinton Sparks. Register now →
Influencer Outreach 101: Strategy, Tactics, Examples, and Templates
Uncover strategies, tactics, real-world examples, and templates that will connect with influencers effectively and elevate your brand's visibility. Register now →
The New Joint Employer Rule Will Hurt Your Franchise, But There Is Still Time To Stop It
Join us on Wednesday, November 15th for a vital webinar on the implications of the impending National Labor Relations Act and guide you on what to know, how to prepare, and how to stop this law from changing the franchise industry. Don't miss this opportunity to stay informed and take action.
Entrepreneur+ Subscribers-Only Event | Meet the CEO Who Innovated the Way Consumer Brands Interact with Customers
Meet OLIPOP's CEO, Ben Goodwin, as he walks us through his bubbly approach to formulating authenticity and formulating soda. Learn about his journey and gather his insights — so you, too, can create a genuine brand that connects with others.
The Role of Employees in Cybersecurity
This session will navigate the complexities of cybersecurity, turning each participant into an active defender of digital integrity in your organization.
The National Franchise Show - Tampa
2 Days Only! Meet Face to Face with Proven Businesses Proven, money making businesses that are now expanding in Tampa are here to meet new potential owners. This is your only opportunity to meet with the hottest businesses face to face. Ask questions and get the information you need in a no pressure environment. Be there, find the businesses that excite you, shake hands and say hello!