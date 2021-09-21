In the next episode of Comparably and Entrepreneur's Leadership Lessons series, host Jason Nazar speaks with a woman shattering the glass ceiling of an industry dominated by men, Maggie Timoney of HEINEKEN USA -- the nation's leading high-end beer importer and a subsidiary of Heineken International. From a single brewery in Amsterdam nearly 150 years ago, HEINEKEN has grown into a global business and importer of the world’s most valuable premium beer brands (Dos Equis, Tecate, Amstel, Red Stripe and more). In 1933, Heineken® became the first imported beer to re-enter the US market after Prohibition and today, proudly employs over 400 employees across the country. Timoney will share how she led the company through the pandemic and the most valuable leadership lessons from her 25-year-career, including:



· The value of gaining cross-functional experience

· Innovation & rethinking marketing and experiential strategies following the pandemic

· Taking an inclusion-first approach to building a welcoming workplace

· Preserving flexibility & adaptability in the post-pandemic workplace

· Why talent is a top C-suite priority for the future of food & beverage

About the Speakers:

Maggie Timoney has been CEO of HEINEKEN USA since September 2018. Her career with the company began in 1998 as a National Sales Planning Manager for HEINEKEN USA and she has held several global and management positions since, including GM for Canada, SVP of HR in the U.S., and CEO for HEINEKEN Ireland. The Ireland native received both her BA and MBA from Iona College in New York.



Jason Nazar is co-founder/CEO of Comparably, a leading workplace culture and compensation site. A serial entrepreneur, investor and advisor, he was previously co-founder/CEO of Docstoc (acquired by Intuit). Jason was named one of LA Business Journal’s Most Admired CEOs and appointed Entrepreneur in Residence for the city of Los Angeles in 2016. The LA native received his BA from UC Santa Barbara and both his JD and MBA from Pepperdine University.