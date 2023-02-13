Metrics that Matter: Protect, Grow, and Create Value for Your Business Join us for this free webinar and learn what financial details entrepreneurs need to be looking at for planning their business strategy in 2023.
Originally aired Feb 13, 2023
Business owners and financial leaders understand that there are certain metrics that should be measured–accounts payable/accounts receivable, cash flow, and many others. But when hard-pressed, many of them can't tell you why measuring each of these are important and, moreover, how each impacts your bottom line.
Looking at assets, liabilities, cash flow, and protective elements of your business is one thing. Taking them to the next level of protecting, growing, and creating value is another.
That's what we're diving into with this free webinar, Metrics that Matter: Protect, Grow, and Create Value for Your Business, presented by Entrepreneur and Oracle NetSuite. We plan to go beyond the metrics that matter.
Join Dynamic Communication author Jill Schiefelbein in a conversation with Managing Director at Wealth Advisory Group, Joseph Sciabica, as they discuss what entrepreneurs need to be looking at for planning their business strategy.
Together we'll cover:
Knowing what to do to protect what you've built, and what you're building.
Understanding the human impacts in your business and the real value of employees.
Growing a business and what the number 15% has to do with risk.
Creating value in a business so that you can put an exit plan in place, even if you've just started.
