How To Foster a Collaborative and Productive Workplace in a Hybrid Setting Learn how to regain momentum and become more productive as we head back to our offices or work from hybrid settings when you join us for this webinar with industry expert Paula Rizzo.
Originally aired Sep 15, 2021
Join Paula Rizzo, a media consultant, author, and industry expert, for our upcoming webinar to hear her thoughtful advice on how to smoothly transition back into a productive workplace groove, both in the office and back home. She’ll share
- How to set up your desk, meeting calendar, and more so you can be your most productive self
- How to maintain open and clear communication with your peers, even when your team is in a different location than you
- How to navigate hot desking and hotelling so your team is comfortable in their workplace environment
- How to set boundaries so you can balance work and your home life
About the Speaker:
Paula Rizzo is the founder of ListProducer.com and the author of Listful Thinking: Using Lists to be More Productive, Highly Successful and Less Stressed.
After being overwhelmed, overworked and stressed out — She found ways to use lists and other productivity tricks to be more effective at work and at home.
And has helped thousands of people do the same through her blog, columns with Entrepreneur and Mind Body Green, her book Listful Thinking and online programs.
