Originally aired Mar 26, 2019

In this session, entrepreneurs will work on a "Personal Branding Action Plan" to identify their keywords, value proposition, and branding and networking goals. You'll hear from Dr. Charlene Walters, Vice Provost of Strayer University's Digital Entrepreneurship MBA program, and utilize a worksheet to help put these plans into action. You'll also create your own elevator pitch and learn how to apply six life lessons towards your entrepreneurial journey.

Key Takeaways: