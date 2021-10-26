10 Financial Trends Every Entrepreneur Needs to Know for 2022 Learn about the financial tools and trends to help you strategically protect your company and personal assets.
Originally aired Oct 26, 2021
Financial innovations and trends can often propel businesses forward in ways they never imagined. But it isn’t always easy to keep tabs on the ever-evolving world of finance, especially when you’re an entrepreneur already stretched thin.
Join us for a free webinar, 10 Financial Trends Every Entrepreneur Needs to Know for 2022, presented by Oracle NetSuite and produced by Entrepreneur. We’ll hear from a pair of financial industry experts to uncover the financial tools and strategies every entrepreneur should be aware of when analyzing the full picture of their business.
Speakers include Jason Cherubini, CFO and partner at Dawn’s Light Media—producers of films such as Money Plane and Black Water—who will shed light on entrepreneurial financial mindsets and trends, and Daniel Gilham, CFP and managing director of advisor strategy at Farther—a digital family financial office—who will add insights on how to strategically protect your company and personal assets. The conversation will be curated by Dynamic Communication author Jill Schiefelbein.
We’ll give you 10 considerations for your financial future, including:
- Tax changes, capital gains, and what that means for you
- Asset consolidation and strategies to be more efficient and financially effective
- KPIs and understanding how they tie into your financial picture
- Revenue strategies to keep your business on a recurring cycle
- And more
