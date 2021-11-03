The Future of Women at Work and Living a Passionate Life Join us for this free webinar and learn how women can leverage passion, practicality, and personal fulfillment to their advantage.
Over the last two years, our work lives and home lives have collided—in some ways for the better, but not always. Business owners and other professionals are still getting accustomed to working partially in an office and partially at home, and the impacts to things like productivity and happiness. Women specifically have felt these shifts acutely.
As it turns out, there are 1.8 million fewer women in the workforce now than prior to the pandemic. Many women who either lost jobs or left the workforce to care for children or family members have been slow to return to the workforce full time as they consider things like career changes and the need for a flexible schedule and work environment.
For managers, this means that going back to “normal” is not an option.
As we start to shift out of the changes the pandemic brought in our businesses and lives, managers have the challenge—and the responsibility—to make sure that they’re not only protecting the profitability and processes of the business, but also to make sure they’re taking care of their employees and adapting to new ways of working.
Join us for a free webinar, The Future of Women at Work and Living a Passionate Life, presented by Citrix and produced by Entrepreneur. We’ll speak with Alysia Baker Eve, Director of Product Marketing for Citrix and co-host of the Women on Work podcast. Eve is passionate about empowering women in the workplace and will discuss the new hybrid work situation and how women can use it to their advantage.
Moderating this conversation will be communication expert and virtual meetings consultant Jill Schiefelbein. We’ll discuss three Ps of women navigating the future of work, and how managers can start to think more strategically about how they lead their teams into the future.
Practicality: How do you structure a return to work, create ideal working environments, and shift expectations and processes to accommodate changes?
Passion: How do you honor your employees’ passion, capitalize on the innovation that came out of this period, and get your teams motivated going forward?
Personal Fulfillment: How do you help your employees feel more fulfilled in and out of the workplace, appreciating the relationships that have formed and keeping the authenticity that emerged?
The Future of Women at Work and Living a Passionate Life webinar will air Wednesday November 3 at 12p.m. EST | 9 a.m. PST.
