Originally aired Nov 10, 2021
95% of Americans are thinking about quitting their jobs. Are you ready for the next big step in your career? Whether you want to jump into a new role, change industries, or take the leap and start your own business, this webinar will show you how to make the change with courage and confidence.
In this webinar you will learn:
- The #1 thing you need to consider when making a career change
- How to Overcome your fears and step outside your comfort zone
- Simple strategies to prepare for your jump while in your current role
- The “massive lie” that prevents people from making a career change
- Why you need a plan to set yourself up for a successful career JUMP
About the Speaker:
Kim Perell is an award-winning digital marketing technology CEO, top US female angel investor, and bestselling author with twenty years of experience taking companies from $0 to annual sales to $1 billion. She sold her last company for $235 million after going broke ten years earlier. She has been named one of AdAge’s Marketing Technology Trailblazers, Business Insider’s Most Powerful Women in Mobile Advertising, and Entrepreneur of the Year by the National Association of Female Executives. Perell has been profiled by The New York Times, Forbes, and more. She lives with her husband and two sets of twins in Miami. Connect with her at https://kimperell.com.
