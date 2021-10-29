Hear from our experts about leveraging the tools and routines needed to manage and simplify your expenses.

Originally aired Oct 29, 2021

With 82% of small businesses failing due to cash flow problems, you literally can’t afford to not have a clear handle on your spend and expense management. Although every business has its ups and downs, it's much easier to adjust - and scale - when you have a clear understanding of how to manage your finances.

So how do you do this if you’re not an accounting wiz, or have a large team to help? You leverage the right tools and processes to help you get a grip on your cash flow, while still being able to manage other aspects of your business.

In this session, you will learn how to:

Leverage the tools and routines needed to manage and simplify your expenses

Get a clear understanding what you’re spending money on, and identify opportunities for greater efficiency

Automate the process of paying vendors, employees and other stakeholders

Avoid getting surprised during tax season

More accurately project revenue and total profit going forward

Moderated by Terry Rice the Business Development Expert-in-Residence at Entrepreneur. Rice will be speaking to Matthew Gartland, Co-Founder of Smart Passive Income, FuseBox and SPI Media. He currently leads across functional areas including operations, finance, pricing, expense management, product, and customer experience as well as empowering marketing and sales.