Driving Social Change & the Future of Retail with Foot Locker CEO Richard Johnson Learn how the retail giant's Chairman/CEO Richard Johnson sees the future of retail, puts a community-centric approach at the heart of business strategy, and more. Register now!
Originally aired Dec 07, 2021
In June of 2020, Foot Locker Inc. committed $200 million over the span of five years towards enhancing the lives of its team members and customers in the Black community through economic development and educational resources to drive systemic change to fight against inequality and injustice. With corporate headquarters in New York and 3,000 retail stores in 27 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, the leader in the global sneaker community inspires and empowers youth culture through its portfolio of brands, websites, and mobile apps, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep. In the next Leadership Lessons episode, Comparably CEO Jason Nazar speaks to the retail giant's Chairman/CEO Richard Johnson about the biggest learning lessons throughout his career and other topics, including:
- The evolution and future of retail
- Why retailers must think local
- How to put a community-centric approach at the heart of business strategy
- Why business and purpose are not mutually exclusive
- How CEOs/executives can drive social change
- What leadership means today
Register today to secure your spot!
About the Speaker:
Richard A. Johnson has served as Foot Locker Chairman since 2016, and President/CEO since 2014. He has held multiple positions within the organization, including EVP and COO from 2012 to 2014; EVP and Group President of Retail Stores from 2011 to 2012; President/CEO of Foot Locker U.S., Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Footaction from 2010 to 2011; President/CEO of Foot Locker Europe from 2007 to 2010; and President/CEO of Footlocker.com/Eastbay from 2003 to 2007. Dick has been a board director of H&R Block Inc. since 2015 and was previously a director of Maidenform Brands, Inc. He holds a B.A. degree from the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire.
Jason Nazar is co-founder/CEO of Comparably, a leading workplace culture and compensation site. A serial entrepreneur, investor and advisor, he was previously co-founder/CEO of Docstoc (acquired by Intuit). Jason was named one of LA Business Journal’s Most Admired CEOs and appointed Entrepreneur in Residence for the city of Los Angeles in 2016. The LA native received his BA from UC Santa Barbara and both his JD and MBA from Pepperdine University.
Upcoming Webinar
How to Capitalize On Your Good Ideas
Stop letting your good ideas go to waste — get the blueprint for transforming ideas into brands with renowned entertainment mogul and entrepreneur, Clinton Sparks. Register now →
Influencer Outreach 101: Strategy, Tactics, Examples, and Templates
Uncover strategies, tactics, real-world examples, and templates that will connect with influencers effectively and elevate your brand's visibility. Register now →
The New Joint Employer Rule Will Hurt Your Franchise, But There Is Still Time To Stop It
Join us on Wednesday, November 15th for a vital webinar on the implications of the impending National Labor Relations Act and guide you on what to know, how to prepare, and how to stop this law from changing the franchise industry. Don't miss this opportunity to stay informed and take action.
Entrepreneur+ Subscribers-Only Event | Meet the CEO Who Innovated the Way Consumer Brands Interact with Customers
Meet OLIPOP's CEO, Ben Goodwin, as he walks us through his bubbly approach to formulating authenticity and formulating soda. Learn about his journey and gather his insights — so you, too, can create a genuine brand that connects with others.
The Role of Employees in Cybersecurity
This session will navigate the complexities of cybersecurity, turning each participant into an active defender of digital integrity in your organization.
The National Franchise Show - Tampa
2 Days Only! Meet Face to Face with Proven Businesses Proven, money making businesses that are now expanding in Tampa are here to meet new potential owners. This is your only opportunity to meet with the hottest businesses face to face. Ask questions and get the information you need in a no pressure environment. Be there, find the businesses that excite you, shake hands and say hello!