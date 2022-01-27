Keys to Business Growth in 2022: Lead Your Team, Manage Yourself and Execute Your Strategic Plan Get a head start this New Year with strategic insights from author and startup coach Alisa Cohn.
Originally aired Jan 27, 2022
The New Year brings myriad opportunities to take your business to the next level. While many entrepreneurs are excellent at creating a strategic plan, putting that plan into action is a completely different challenge.
And we have the solution to that challenge. Join us for a free webinar, Keys to Business Growth in 2022: Lead Your Team, Manage Yourself and Execute Your Strategic Plan, presented by Oracle NetSuite and Entrepreneur.
Jill Schiefelbein, author of Dynamic Communication, will lead us through an insightful conversation with From Start-Up to Grown-Up author Alisa Cohn. Named the Top Startup Coach in the World at the Thinkers50/Marshall Goldsmith Global Coaches Awards in London, Cohn has been coaching startup founders to grow into world-class CEOs for nearly 20 years.
A one-time startup CFO, strategy consultant, and current angel investor and advisor, Cohn was named the number one “Global Guru” of startups in 2021, and has worked with startup companies such as Venmo, Etsy, DraftKings, The Wirecutter, Mack Weldon, and Tory Burch.
Together, Schiefelbein and Cohn will discuss:
- The top considerations to keep in mind when executing your 2022 strategic plan.
- The biggest pitfalls to avoid when attempting to scale and grow.
- The systems and technologies that businesses need to keep an eye on as they level up.
- The best techniques for leading your team through growing pains.
- The most important person to manage--yourself--and how to do that more effectively.
