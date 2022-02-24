Why More People are Becoming Franchisees Thanks to the Semi-Absentee Model Join us for this free webinar and find out why franchising might be the perfect way to own your own business.
Originally aired Feb 24, 2022
If you already own a business or have a busy career and think there’s no way you have the bandwidth to own your own franchise, too, then think again. Time-strapped entrepreneurs and other professionals are finding success in franchising thanks to the semi-absentee franchise model.
Never heard of it? Not to worry. Join us for a free webinar, Why More People are Becoming Franchisees Thanks to the Semi-Absentee Model, presented by Salons by JC and Entrepreneur.
Questions we’ll answer during the webinar include:
- What is a semi-absentee business model?
- How are qualifications for this business model opening the door for more transitioning entrepreneurs and corporate executives?
- Why is Salon Suites franchising one of the fastest growing semi-absentee opportunities in the industry today?
- How does Salon Suites work and why are margins so much better than most traditional franchise models?
- Why did Cyndi transition from the quick-service restaurant franchise model to a Semi-Absentee Salon Suite Franchise?
- What are Cyndi’s secrets to success in this model and what separates this brand from the competition?
- And more
