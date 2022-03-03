Growing Employee Engagement During the Great Resignation What are you doing to increase engagement with current and future employees to help you retain top talent?
Originally aired Mar 03, 2022
Every business today—whether yours is a small business or a large enterprise—is dealing with the organizational change of the “Great Resignation.” The effects of the persistent global pandemic have empowered professionals across industries and regions to leave their jobs in search of things like better pay and improved work-life balance, just to name a few.
The question is, what are you doing to increase engagement with your existing employees so you don’t lose them? What is your employee retention strategy for the next six, 12, 18 months? How will you make sure you keep engagement high for the new employees you have just onboarded into your organization?
We’ll answer these questions and more in an upcoming free webinar, Growing Employee Engagement During the Great Resignation, presented by Dell Technologies, Intel, and Entrepreneur. In this interactive meet up, we’ll uncover actionable insights and strategies from Eric Townsend, Director of SMB Partner and Managed Service Providers Marketing at Intel.
During this discussion, Townsend will:
- Review the history of employee engagement
- Discuss current statistics around the Great Resignation’s impact on employee engagement
- Uncover strategies to grow existing employee engagement
- Reveal tips on how to ensure your new employees keep engaged
- Review a sample 12-month employee engagement plan
If you’re interested in learning more about how Intel and Dell for Startups is supporting entrepreneurs and reach out to one of our Startup IT Tech Advisors, feel free to reach the team at startups@dell.com. And as always, we have special discounts special to entrepreneur readers at https://www.dell.com/entrepreneurreaders
Upcoming Webinar
How to Capitalize On Your Good Ideas
Stop letting your good ideas go to waste — get the blueprint for transforming ideas into brands with renowned entertainment mogul and entrepreneur, Clinton Sparks. Register now →
Influencer Outreach 101: Strategy, Tactics, Examples, and Templates
Uncover strategies, tactics, real-world examples, and templates that will connect with influencers effectively and elevate your brand's visibility. Register now →
The New Joint Employer Rule Will Hurt Your Franchise, But There Is Still Time To Stop It
Join us on Wednesday, November 15th for a vital webinar on the implications of the impending National Labor Relations Act and guide you on what to know, how to prepare, and how to stop this law from changing the franchise industry. Don't miss this opportunity to stay informed and take action.
Entrepreneur+ Subscribers-Only Event | Meet the CEO Who Innovated the Way Consumer Brands Interact with Customers
Meet OLIPOP's CEO, Ben Goodwin, as he walks us through his bubbly approach to formulating authenticity and formulating soda. Learn about his journey and gather his insights — so you, too, can create a genuine brand that connects with others.
The Role of Employees in Cybersecurity
This session will navigate the complexities of cybersecurity, turning each participant into an active defender of digital integrity in your organization.
The National Franchise Show - Tampa
2 Days Only! Meet Face to Face with Proven Businesses Proven, money making businesses that are now expanding in Tampa are here to meet new potential owners. This is your only opportunity to meet with the hottest businesses face to face. Ask questions and get the information you need in a no pressure environment. Be there, find the businesses that excite you, shake hands and say hello!