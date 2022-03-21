Whether you're making your first hire or your hundredth, adding strategy and structure to your hiring and interviewing processes can benefit your organization.

Hiring decisions are arguably some of the most expensive and highest risk decisions you make as an entrepreneur. To scale and grow your business, it often involves bringing more people into your organization. Yet most of us are barely even taught how to manage, let alone make a hiring decision.

Everything from wasted money when you hire someone who doesn’t work out, to putting your company at risk, to decreased team morale—the cost of the wrong hire to your business can be steep. To help you mitigate hiring risks, we’re bringing you this free webinar, How to Hire the Right People to Grow Your Business: From Your First Hire to the C-Suite, presented by Oracle NetSuite and Entrepreneur.

Join us for this engaging conversation with Craig della Penna, founder of Aesop Partners and creator of the HireBest® interview method–a structured interview approach that was created to help business leaders at all levels make better hiring decisions and democratize talent. Moderating this conversation is Dynamic Communication author and entrepreneur Jill Schiefelbein, who will add perspectives from the micro-business angle and on effective onboarding communication.

Together, della Penna and Schiefelbein will discuss: