The 5 Finance Tools High-Growth Companies Need to Scale
Originally aired Mar 31, 2022
Modern startups are more decentralized than ever and they’re moving at lightning speed. As companies grow, finance and accounting teams need to choose the right tools with which to scale the company.
But now that some employees are splitting time between home and the office, while others are working from home for good, how does your financial team keep up and stay organized? With the right tools and strategies, of course. Join us for this free webinar, 5 Finance Tools High-Growth Companies Need to Scale, presented by TripActions.
Leading this engaging discussion will be Vik Shah, Corporate Controller at Zoom, and Thomas Long, Sr. PMM at TripActions Liquid. Attendees of this webinar will learn:
- The foundational tools that startups need to scale and grow
- Best practices for finance teams during hypergrowth
- Resources available that help minimize costs and save time
