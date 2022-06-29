5 Keys to Unlocking a Truly Productive Workday Want to learn tips and tricks for staying motivated and productive throughout your day? Then you won’t want to miss our free webinar. Register now!
Originally aired Jun 29, 2022
Finding new ways to motivate yourself, stay focused, and be productive throughout the day can be tricky—especially in light of the pandemic. This is where Paula Rizzo, author and founder of ListProducer.com, comes in.
After getting caught up in an unproductive, stressed out cycle at work herself, Rizzo decided she needed to make some changes. She’s developed a list of five key strategies that worked for her and she’s used them to help thousands of others. Now, she’s sharing these tips with you during this free webinar so you can lead a more productive lifestyle.
Rizzo will dive into
- Mastering a to-do list
- Tapping into your personal productivity style
- Creating a schedule that works for you
- Setting boundaries and saying “no”
- Communicating through audio and video messages
About the Speaker:
Paula Rizzo is the founder of ListProducer.com and the author of Listful Thinking: Using Lists to be More Productive, Highly Successful and Less Stressed.
After being overwhelmed, overworked and stressed out — She found ways to use lists and other productivity tricks to be more effective at work and at home.
And has helped thousands of people do the same through her blog, columns with Entrepreneur and Mind Body Green, her book Listful Thinking and online programs.
