Simple Productivity Tips to Reduce Workplace Stress Are you ready to manage work-related stress so you can focus on what matters most? Then you won’t want to miss our free webinar. Register now!
Originally aired Jun 22, 2022
Has stress been holding you and your employees back? If so, then this is the webinar for you.
After experiencing burnout herself, Paula Rizzo—the cofounder of ListProducer.com—decided to pinpoint some common workplace stressors and develop solutions. Her strategies have helped thousands, and now she’s joining our free webinar to share her tips with you so you can create a more manageable, stress-free, and productive work environment.
Rizzo will explain
- How to eliminate common workplace distractions
- Why you should embrace off-camera meetings
- When to schedule shorter meetings
- Why it’s important to use a project management software
- And more
Don’t miss out—register now!
About the Speaker:
Paula Rizzo is the founder of ListProducer.com and the author of Listful Thinking: Using Lists to be More Productive, Highly Successful and Less Stressed.
After being overwhelmed, overworked and stressed out — She found ways to use lists and other productivity tricks to be more effective at work and at home.
And has helped thousands of people do the same through her blog, columns with Entrepreneur and Mind Body Green, her book Listful Thinking and online programs.
Upcoming Webinar
How to Capitalize On Your Good Ideas
Stop letting your good ideas go to waste — get the blueprint for transforming ideas into brands with renowned entertainment mogul and entrepreneur, Clinton Sparks. Register now →
Influencer Outreach 101: Strategy, Tactics, Examples, and Templates
Uncover strategies, tactics, real-world examples, and templates that will connect with influencers effectively and elevate your brand's visibility. Register now →
The New Joint Employer Rule Will Hurt Your Franchise, But There Is Still Time To Stop It
Join us on Wednesday, November 15th for a vital webinar on the implications of the impending National Labor Relations Act and guide you on what to know, how to prepare, and how to stop this law from changing the franchise industry. Don't miss this opportunity to stay informed and take action.
Entrepreneur+ Subscribers-Only Event | Meet the CEO Who Innovated the Way Consumer Brands Interact with Customers
Meet OLIPOP's CEO, Ben Goodwin, as he walks us through his bubbly approach to formulating authenticity and formulating soda. Learn about his journey and gather his insights — so you, too, can create a genuine brand that connects with others.
The Role of Employees in Cybersecurity
This session will navigate the complexities of cybersecurity, turning each participant into an active defender of digital integrity in your organization.
The National Franchise Show - Tampa
2 Days Only! Meet Face to Face with Proven Businesses Proven, money making businesses that are now expanding in Tampa are here to meet new potential owners. This is your only opportunity to meet with the hottest businesses face to face. Ask questions and get the information you need in a no pressure environment. Be there, find the businesses that excite you, shake hands and say hello!