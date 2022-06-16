Remaining Competitive in a Macroeconomic Climate Discover how to stay relevant among fierce competition. Register for this free webinar led by the USAA President & CEO Wayne Peacock where he’ll share lessons learned over his 30-plus year career.
Imagine climbing into the driver's seat as CEO just three weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out around the world. In the next Leadership Lessons episode, Comparably co-founder/CEO Jason Nazar sits down with an executive who did just that, President & CEO Wayne Peacock of USAA -- one of America's leading financial services companies offering insurance, banking and investment, and retirement solutions to its more than 13 million members. Under Peacock's leadership, the company owns more than $200 billion in assets and is ranked 87th on the FORTUNE 500® list and 27th on FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies of 2021. Peacock will share the wisdom he earned during his 30 years of experience in 10 different roles leading multiple teams across the organization, as well as how to keep an established company competitive for 100 years. Other topics include:
- Remaining Competitive in a Macroeconomic Climate
- Purpose- and Mission-Driven Leadership
- Evolving an Established Company in the Digital Age
- Maintaining an Entrepreneurial Spirit in Large Organizations
- Talent Attraction & Development
- Creating an Inclusive Environment for Your Team to Win
- Empathy in Customer Service & Management
About the Speaker:
Wayne Peacock is President & CEO of USAA, with more than 30 years of experience in 10 different roles leading teams across the organization, including contact centers, information technology, shared services, strategy, marketing and communications, security, and corporate real estate. Peacock is a member of USAA’s Board of Directors and vice chair of USAA’s Federal Savings Bank Board of Directors. He is a member of the Business Roundtable (BRT), an association of CEOs of America’s leading companies, and an inaugural member of the Federal Reserve Board’s Insurance Policy Advisory Committee. Peacock graduated from Tulane University with a BA in Economics, and completed executive education programs at Harvard, Duke and Stanford universities and the American Institute of CPCU Executive Education Program at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
Jason Nazar is co-founder/CEO of Comparably, a leading workplace culture employee review site. A serial entrepreneur, investor and advisor, he was previously co-founder/CEO of Docstoc (acquired by Intuit). Jason was named one of Los Angeles Business Journal’s Most Admired CEOs and appointed the inaugural Entrepreneur in Residence for the city of Los Angeles in 2016. The Los Angeles native received his B.A. from UC Santa Barbara and his J.D. and MBA from Pepperdine University.
