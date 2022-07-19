Building Products That Matter How do top entrepreneurs create demand for their business? It all starts with products and services that matter.
It’s no secret that the U.S. healthcare system is a source of endless aggravation, with many unable to afford the high cost of medical prescriptions. For the next episode of our Leadership Lessons series, host Jason Nazar talks with Doug Hirsch, co-founder & co-CEO of GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX) – a technology platform that helps Americans get the prescriptions they need at a price they can afford. Since 2011, consumers have saved $40 billion to date and 20 million people visit GoodRx every month to learn about and save on their healthcare.
Hirsch knows a thing or two about building products that matter. He’s had an extraordinary journey before co-founding GoodRx and taking it public at the height of the pandemic in 2020. He was one of the first 30 employees at Yahoo! and as Facebook’s VP of Product he co-created Facebook photo tagging and helped open the platform beyond college students. In addition to the leadership lessons learned along his 20+ year career, other topics include:
The common trait among all entrepreneurs
What to look for as an investor
The key to raising capital
The importance of having a mission-driven company
The thread that drives entrepreneurship
What makes a co-CEO relationship work
What to do once you’ve taken a company public
Don’t miss out—register now!
About the Speaker:
Doug Hirsch is co-founder & co-CEO of GoodRx, and has spent decades building technology that helps everyday consumers. He was among the first 30 employees at Yahoo!, where he conceived and managed the earliest online communities including GeoCities and Yahoo! Groups. In 2005, he joined Facebook as VP of Product where he co-created photo tagging and helped open the platform beyond college students. He later founded DailyStrength (acquired in 2008 by HSW International), the web’s largest community for people facing health and life challenges. Doug graduated from Tufts University and currently lives in Santa Monica, California.
Jason Nazar is co-founder/CEO of Comparably, a leading workplace culture employee review site. A serial entrepreneur, investor and advisor, he was previously co-founder/CEO of Docstoc (acquired by Intuit). Jason was named one of Los Angeles Business Journal’s Most Admired CEOs and appointed the inaugural Entrepreneur in Residence for the city of Los Angeles in 2016. The Los Angeles native received his B.A. from UC Santa Barbara and his J.D. and MBA from Pepperdine University.
Upcoming Webinar
How to Capitalize On Your Good Ideas
Stop letting your good ideas go to waste — get the blueprint for transforming ideas into brands with renowned entertainment mogul and entrepreneur, Clinton Sparks. Register now →
Influencer Outreach 101: Strategy, Tactics, Examples, and Templates
Uncover strategies, tactics, real-world examples, and templates that will connect with influencers effectively and elevate your brand's visibility. Register now →
The New Joint Employer Rule Will Hurt Your Franchise, But There Is Still Time To Stop It
Join us on Wednesday, November 15th for a vital webinar on the implications of the impending National Labor Relations Act and guide you on what to know, how to prepare, and how to stop this law from changing the franchise industry. Don't miss this opportunity to stay informed and take action.
Entrepreneur+ Subscribers-Only Event | Meet the CEO Who Innovated the Way Consumer Brands Interact with Customers
Meet OLIPOP's CEO, Ben Goodwin, as he walks us through his bubbly approach to formulating authenticity and formulating soda. Learn about his journey and gather his insights — so you, too, can create a genuine brand that connects with others.
The Role of Employees in Cybersecurity
This session will navigate the complexities of cybersecurity, turning each participant into an active defender of digital integrity in your organization.
The National Franchise Show - Tampa
2 Days Only! Meet Face to Face with Proven Businesses Proven, money making businesses that are now expanding in Tampa are here to meet new potential owners. This is your only opportunity to meet with the hottest businesses face to face. Ask questions and get the information you need in a no pressure environment. Be there, find the businesses that excite you, shake hands and say hello!