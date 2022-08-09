For nearly two years, many felt a loss of human connection due to COVID lockdowns. The next guest for our Leadership Lessons episode is the leader of a company whose very mission is to help people connect with one another. Host Jason Nazar will speak with Deb Liu, President & CEO of Ancestry – the largest private online genealogy platform that allows users to create virtual family trees to trace their lineage, and others who may be related to them. Liu joined Ancestry in March 2021 with nearly 20 years of experience at some of the biggest tech companies.

As a woman in Silicon Valley who worked her way to the top of the corporate ladder -- she was previously a VP at Facebook and senior leader at eBay and PayPal -- Liu knows firsthand the challenges and obstacles that are in the workplace and the ways to overcome them. In addition to sharing concepts from her new book, Take Back Your Power: 10 New Rules for Women at Work, other topics of discussion will include:

How to find your voice & chart your own course

Building a learning mindset

What really tests a leader’s strength

How to frame an issue in three points

Combatting introversion as a leader

The traffic light framework - what it is & how to use it

About the Speaker:

Deb Liu is the President & CEO of Ancestry, with nearly 20 years in the tech industry. Liu was previously a senior executive at Facebook where she created and led Facebook's Marketplace product group, led the development of its first mobile ad product for apps and its mobile ad network, and built the company’s games business and payments platform, including Facebook Pay. Prior to Facebook, she spent several years at eBay and PayPal where she led the integration of the two products. Liu is actively involved in promoting diversity and women in technology and co-created the Women in Product nonprofit. She serves on the board of Intuit and Ancestry, and is a seed investor and advisor to several startups. Actively involved in promoting diversity in tech, Deb founded Women In Product, a nonprofit with over 30,000 members, with the goal of connecting and supporting women in the product management field. She is a member of the Committee of 100, a group of prominent Chinese Americans, and was named an A100 by Gold House, an honor recognizing impactful Asian Americans. She was also named one of Business Insider’s most powerful female engineers and one of PaymentsSource’s most influential women in payments.

Jason Nazar is co-founder/CEO of Comparably, a leading workplace culture employee review site. A serial entrepreneur, investor and advisor, he was previously co-founder/CEO of Docstoc (acquired by Intuit). Jason was named one of Los Angeles Business Journal’s Most Admired CEOs and appointed the inaugural Entrepreneur in Residence for the city of Los Angeles in 2016. The Los Angeles native received his B.A. from UC Santa Barbara and his J.D. and MBA from Pepperdine University.