Franchise Expo South
Fort Lauderdale Convention Center
September 9-10
10:00AM-4:00PM
Franchise Expo South is a one stop resource for entrepreneurial-minded individuals interested in small business ownership. Meet in person and speak directly with some of the most interesting and exciting brands that are franchised. In addition, attendees can get guidance at the SCORE/ Answer Center- where successful retired executives offer free advice on a variety of business issues.
Franchise industry experts provide attendees with the latest franchise information, all with free learning sessions conveniently located in the Show Floor Theatre. There are sessions for veterans, women, diverse communities, and entrepreneurs interested in learning more about the franchise business model.
“The Expo provides entrepreneurs the ability to connect in person and learn from some of the top and most respected franchise executives in the world,” said Sheila Fischer, CFE., President of MFV Expositions.
Franchise Expo South, taking place September 9-10, in Fort Lauderdale, sponsored by the International Franchise Association, brings together franchisors and prospective franchisees from the Southern US, Central & South America, and the Caribbean. Register today for FREE https://mfv.configio.com/pd/161/?coupons=ALLIN
