How to Start, Scale and Sell Your Business to a Private or Publicly-Traded Company What does it take to sell your business? What do buyers look for? That's exactly what you're going to learn in this session.
Originally aired Apr 18, 2019
Imagine what it would feel like to receive a check for $1 million, $5 million, $10 million or $100 million the day you sell your business. One of the best experiences of any entrepreneur's life is the opportunity to finally have the lifestyle they've always dreamed of. Not to mention freedom of time, money, relationships and purpose. So...what does it take to start, scale and sell your company privately or publicly? What do buyers look for? What do you need to do, and what do you need to prepare, even if you aren't thinking about building a business that's designed to sell?
That's exactly what you're going to learn in this session with Mike Koenigs, a serial entrepreneur who's built and sold four businesses, two to publicly traded companies over the past 30 years of his career. Mike will share some of his biggest secrets for starting, scaling and selling a business, and how to avoid common pitfalls and traps most business owners make. Whether you’re a seasoned business owner dreaming of an exit, or you're still at the beginning stages, this session is for you.
Key Takeaways:
- The mindset you need to adopt to create a business with an exit in mind
- How to position your business for an exit
- The pitfalls and traps most business owners make
- How to deal with partners
- Deal structures that pay you more money
- The biggest mistake Mike made that cost him over $8 Million in one business sale
- The best ways to increase the value of your business quickly
- Timing -- when should you sell (or not)
