How To Build A Billion-Dollar Business How do you build a billion-dollar business? Register now for this free webinar and learn from Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman →
Despite COVID-19 shutting down the entire housing market in early 2020, it came booming back with feverish demand just a few months later; U.S. homes sold faster and at higher prices than ever that year. Our next Leadership Lessons episode features one of the most recognizable names in the real estate industry who disrupted the traditional brokerage firm: Glenn Kelman, CEO of Seattle-based tech-powered real estate company Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN).
Kelman’s hybrid business model of using both innovative technology and human expertise – he oversees more than 5,000 real-estate agents across the country and a team of data scientists and economists – has saved customers more than $1 billion in commissions since it launched in 2006. In 2021, the company generated $1.9bn in revenue, representing 117% annual growth. Serving more than 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada, it boasts 53 million average monthly users on the website and app.
Series host Jason Nazar will speak with Kelman about his experience leading the company five years after its IPO, in addition to the hardest leadership lessons he learned over his 25-plus year career. Topics of discussion include:
- Disrupting a traditional industry
- Building a billion-dollar business
- Trends in the real estate market
- Taking a company public
- How to be “The Great Exhilarator”
- A CEO’s most valuable trait
- Identifying your weaknesses & overcoming them
Don’t miss out—register now!
About the Speaker:
Glenn Kelman has been the CEO of Redfin since 2005. Prior to joining Redfin, he was a co-founder of Plumtree Software, a Sequoia-backed, publicly traded company that created the enterprise portal software market. In his seven years at Plumtree, he at different times led engineering, marketing, product management, and business development; he also was responsible for financing and general operations in Plumtree's early days. Prior to starting Plumtree, he worked as one of the first employees at Stanford Technology Group, a Sequoia-backed start-up acquired by IBM. Glenn was raised in Seattle and graduated from the University of California, Berkeley.
Jason Nazar is co-founder/CEO of Comparably, a leading workplace culture employee review site. A serial entrepreneur, investor and advisor, he was previously co-founder/CEO of Docstoc (acquired by Intuit). Jason was named one of Los Angeles Business Journal’s Most Admired CEOs and appointed the inaugural Entrepreneur in Residence for the city of Los Angeles in 2016. The Los Angeles native received his B.A. from UC Santa Barbara and his J.D. and MBA from Pepperdine University.
Upcoming Webinar
How to Capitalize On Your Good Ideas
Stop letting your good ideas go to waste — get the blueprint for transforming ideas into brands with renowned entertainment mogul and entrepreneur, Clinton Sparks. Register now →
Influencer Outreach 101: Strategy, Tactics, Examples, and Templates
Uncover strategies, tactics, real-world examples, and templates that will connect with influencers effectively and elevate your brand's visibility. Register now →
The New Joint Employer Rule Will Hurt Your Franchise, But There Is Still Time To Stop It
Join us on Wednesday, November 15th for a vital webinar on the implications of the impending National Labor Relations Act and guide you on what to know, how to prepare, and how to stop this law from changing the franchise industry. Don't miss this opportunity to stay informed and take action.
Entrepreneur+ Subscribers-Only Event | Meet the CEO Who Innovated the Way Consumer Brands Interact with Customers
Meet OLIPOP's CEO, Ben Goodwin, as he walks us through his bubbly approach to formulating authenticity and formulating soda. Learn about his journey and gather his insights — so you, too, can create a genuine brand that connects with others.
The Role of Employees in Cybersecurity
This session will navigate the complexities of cybersecurity, turning each participant into an active defender of digital integrity in your organization.
The National Franchise Show - Tampa
2 Days Only! Meet Face to Face with Proven Businesses Proven, money making businesses that are now expanding in Tampa are here to meet new potential owners. This is your only opportunity to meet with the hottest businesses face to face. Ask questions and get the information you need in a no pressure environment. Be there, find the businesses that excite you, shake hands and say hello!