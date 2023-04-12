Return to the Office: 4 Ways to Make Both Managers and Employees Happy Join us for this free webinar as future-of-work consultancy CEO DR. Gleb Tsipursky teaches proven strategies that companies can use to meet the needs and concerns of their employees. Register now →
Originally aired Apr 12, 2023
The return to the office has been far from seamless. While we all dreamed of a day when we could get off endless Zoom calls and back to “normal,” the truth is that many leaders are facing employee resistance, resignations, quiet quitting, and a loss in diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives as they attempt to bring workers back to the office.
But it doesn’t have to be this way. In this engaging, interactive, and entertaining presentation, Dr. Gleb Tsipursky will walk leaders through four proven strategies and tactics that companies can use to meet the needs and concerns of their employees, while simultaneously better serving their businesses.

About the Speaker:
Dr. Gleb Tsipursky helps leaders use hybrid work to improve retention and productivity while cutting costs. He serves as the CEO of the boutique future-of-work consultancy Disaster Avoidance Experts. He is the best-selling author of 7 books, including the global best-sellers Never Go With Your Gut: How Pioneering Leaders Make the Best Decisions and Avoid Business Disasters and The Blindspots Between Us: How to Overcome Unconscious Cognitive Bias and Build Better Relationships. His newest book is Leading Hybrid and Remote Teams: A Manual on Benchmarking to Best Practices for Competitive Advantage. His cutting-edge thought leadership was featured in over 650 articles and 550 interviews in Harvard Business Review, Forbes, Inc. Magazine, USA Today, CBS News, Fox News, Time, Business Insider, Fortune, and elsewhere. His writing was translated into Chinese, Korean, German, Russian, Polish, Spanish, French, and other languages. His expertise comes from over 20 years of consulting, coaching, and speaking and training for Fortune 500 companies from Aflac to Xerox, and over 15 years in academia as a behavioral scientist at UNC-Chapel Hill and Ohio State. A proud Ukrainian American, Dr. Gleb lives in Columbus, Ohio.
