The Modern Leader's Guide to Timeless Wisdom Join our free webinar as author Susan S. Freeman shares the skills needed to create positive change in yourself and in your organization. Register now →
Originally aired May 11, 2023
Looking to transform your leadership? Then join our upcoming live webinar to learn the key principles to help you become a more effective leader.
Hosted by Susan S. Freeman, author of the new book, Inner Switch: 7 Timeless Principles to Transform Modern Leadership, you will walk away with the skills needed to create positive change in yourself and in your organization, including how to:
Apply ancient wisdom principles from yoga to lead with self-awareness and effective communication
Cultivate qualities like openness, letting go of reactive patterns, and integration of body, mind, and heart
Implement examples and exercises for leadership moments, even without yoga experience
Create a safe and trusting environment for collaboration and co-creativity
Increase productivity, healthy relationships, and joy in the workplace
And more!
Register now to secure your seat!
About the Speaker:
Susan S. Freeman, MBA, PCC, NCC, is an executive coach, team coach, author, and speaker, dedicated to helping leaders expand their influence and change the world by making the "inner switch." Her groundbreaking approach to coaching creates leadership transformation through the integration of Eastern wisdom derived from more than 25 years of studying yoga and yogic philosophy. Through Susan’s unique Inner Switch™ method, leaders learn how to shift from simply “doing” in the world to first “being” within themselves so they can then authentically influence others.
Upcoming Webinar
How to Capitalize On Your Good Ideas
Stop letting your good ideas go to waste — get the blueprint for transforming ideas into brands with renowned entertainment mogul and entrepreneur, Clinton Sparks. Register now →
Influencer Outreach 101: Strategy, Tactics, Examples, and Templates
Uncover strategies, tactics, real-world examples, and templates that will connect with influencers effectively and elevate your brand's visibility. Register now →
The New Joint Employer Rule Will Hurt Your Franchise, But There Is Still Time To Stop It
Join us on Wednesday, November 15th for a vital webinar on the implications of the impending National Labor Relations Act and guide you on what to know, how to prepare, and how to stop this law from changing the franchise industry. Don't miss this opportunity to stay informed and take action.
Entrepreneur+ Subscribers-Only Event | Meet the CEO Who Innovated the Way Consumer Brands Interact with Customers
Meet OLIPOP's CEO, Ben Goodwin, as he walks us through his bubbly approach to formulating authenticity and formulating soda. Learn about his journey and gather his insights — so you, too, can create a genuine brand that connects with others.
The Role of Employees in Cybersecurity
This session will navigate the complexities of cybersecurity, turning each participant into an active defender of digital integrity in your organization.
The National Franchise Show - Tampa
2 Days Only! Meet Face to Face with Proven Businesses Proven, money making businesses that are now expanding in Tampa are here to meet new potential owners. This is your only opportunity to meet with the hottest businesses face to face. Ask questions and get the information you need in a no pressure environment. Be there, find the businesses that excite you, shake hands and say hello!