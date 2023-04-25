Live Q&A With the Host/Producer of “#MyStories with Rohan Brown” Get your questions answered about overcoming adversity and running a startup in the nightlife industry from the producer and host of EntrepreneurTV’s show “#MyStories with Rohan Brown”.
Stream the conversation live on 4/25/23 at 1:30p ET.
About the Speaker:
Originally from Hartford, CT, Rohan Brown is a former D1 college basketball player. After two years in corporate finance, he left and started Barley Inc. to revolutionize beverage technology. He has competed in several startup competitions including, but not limited to the MIT Sports Analytics Conference, Silicon Dragon @ the Nasdaq Center, and the web series Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch twice, and has also been accepted into several business development programs including the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Access Network and the Startup Leadership Program. With Barley, customers can find bars and order from their phones, without spending time waiting at the bar, while Bar owners can reach customers and learn from Barley’s all-in-one technical solution. After a successful beta run in Philadelphia, Barley is live and expanding in the Greater Miami Area.
