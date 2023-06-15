Thriving in Uncertainty: Unlocking the Power of HR Join our free webinar and learn strategies to empower employees during economic uncertainty.
As a business leader, you're focused on finding customers, growing revenue, and pushing your company forward. During times of economic uncertainty, however, things like crisis management and liquidity become front-burner issues. One area that absolutely needs to be top-of-mind for leaders is HR. How you enable and manage your people is crucial—especially when trying to spur growth in a difficult economic climate.
But where do you begin? Join us for a free webinar, Thriving in Uncertainty: Unlocking the Power of HR, brought to you by TriNet and Entrepreneur. We'll take a deep dive into what it takes to manage your team through the ups and downs of entrepreneurship.
Leading the discussion will be Alex Warren, CRO of TriNet, a leading provider of full-service HR solutions for small- and medium-size businesses (SMBs). Warren has more than two decades of experience in the professional employer organization (PEO) industry and possesses deep insight, respect, and knowledge of deeply respects and understands the needs of SMBs. Warren will be joined by a TriNet SMB client who will discuss the real-world balancing act between the need for reducing costs with maintaining employee morale, engagement, and productivity.
Attendees of this webinar will learn:
- The true value of people during uncertain economic times
- The best ways to navigate layoffs, if necessary
- How to retain talent to help your business grow
- Strategies for maintaining employee morale
- The benefits of outsourcing your HR
- And more
Upcoming Webinar
How to Capitalize On Your Good Ideas
Stop letting your good ideas go to waste — get the blueprint for transforming ideas into brands with renowned entertainment mogul and entrepreneur, Clinton Sparks. Register now →
Influencer Outreach 101: Strategy, Tactics, Examples, and Templates
Uncover strategies, tactics, real-world examples, and templates that will connect with influencers effectively and elevate your brand's visibility. Register now →
The New Joint Employer Rule Will Hurt Your Franchise, But There Is Still Time To Stop It
Join us on Wednesday, November 15th for a vital webinar on the implications of the impending National Labor Relations Act and guide you on what to know, how to prepare, and how to stop this law from changing the franchise industry. Don't miss this opportunity to stay informed and take action.
Entrepreneur+ Subscribers-Only Event | Meet the CEO Who Innovated the Way Consumer Brands Interact with Customers
Meet OLIPOP's CEO, Ben Goodwin, as he walks us through his bubbly approach to formulating authenticity and formulating soda. Learn about his journey and gather his insights — so you, too, can create a genuine brand that connects with others.
The Role of Employees in Cybersecurity
This session will navigate the complexities of cybersecurity, turning each participant into an active defender of digital integrity in your organization.
The National Franchise Show - Tampa
2 Days Only! Meet Face to Face with Proven Businesses Proven, money making businesses that are now expanding in Tampa are here to meet new potential owners. This is your only opportunity to meet with the hottest businesses face to face. Ask questions and get the information you need in a no pressure environment. Be there, find the businesses that excite you, shake hands and say hello!