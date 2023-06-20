Join our free webinar as Kim Walsh Phillips shares her lessons on how your business can make more money by leveraging the power of Instagram. Register now →

Originally aired Jun 20, 2023

Want to learn how to harness the power of Instagram to skyrocket your business? Join us for an exclusive webinar featuring Kim Walsh Phillips, founder and CEO of Power professionals, a business coaching company and author of The Ultimate Guide to Instagram, 2nd Edition.

Kim’s social media journey began with a mere 352 followers, but through relentless experimentation with inventive tactics, she amassed 22,000 engaged followers, resulting in thousands of sales and an elevated profile. In this fun and informative webinar, Kim wants to share her hard-earned lessons that can propel your business forward.

Prepare to be inspired as Kim reveals:

The secret strategies she employed when working with Kevin "Mr. Wonderful" O'Leary that led to a mind-boggling 1000% increase in reach and engagement.

Her time-tested methods to leverage your time effectively and maximize your revenue streams.

Which Instagram tools she relies on the most to deliver the highest return on investment (ROI).

The power of leveraging Instagram ads.

Strategies to create powerful partnerships to take your Instagram presence to new heights.

Don't miss this opportunity to learn from one of the foremost experts in the field. Unlock the secrets to Instagram success and take your business to unprecedented levels of growth, reach, and engagement. Register now to secure your spot and pave the way for a profitable future on Instagram.

About the Speaker:

Kim Walsh Phillips is a self-made MBA free millionaire and the founder of Powerful Professionals, one of the fastest growing companies in America. In less than one year, she went from 32 clients to over 11,000 and has generated over a billion dollars online.

Named “a must to read by those in business” she is the bestselling author of multiple books including "The Shift: How to Grow Your Business with Multiply Your Wealth Without Sacrificing You" and "The No B.S. Guide To Direct Response Social Media Marketing," co-authored by Dan Kennedy.