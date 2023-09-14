Learn how to embrace your failures and use them as a learning experience that will help you survive and thrive during challenging times.

Failure is a part of life, but it doesn't have to define you. Unfortunately, most people see failure as a negative experience indicative of personal shortcomings. As a result, they try to avoid failure at all costs, leading to stagnation, unfulfillment, and lack of innovation. But it doesn't have to be that way. By changing your perception of failure, you'll be able to recover quicker and start taking positive steps.



In this talk, you’ll learn how to embrace your failures and use them as a learning experience that will help you survive and thrive during challenging times.



