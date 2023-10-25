Join us for this free webinar and learn how to better protect your business from the ever-present threats of bad actors online.

In this digital age, cyberattacks aim to exploit a business's every vulnerability—namely it's people, devices, and systems. With attacks potentially coming from every direction, what is a business leader supposed to do? Where do you start?

If you're ready to stop worrying and start preparing, then you won't want to miss this free webinar, 5 Things Successful Businesses Do to Fight Cybercrime, sponsored by Comcast Business and presented by Entrepreneur.

Join us for an illuminating conversation during which we'll break down the essential strategies to help safeguard your business against cybercrime. With our panel of cybersecurity experts, we'll deliver actionable insights that can help you understand the risks of cyberattacks and develop a cybersecurity strategy.

The conversation will be led by business consultant and moderator Terry Rice. He will be joined by Shena Seneca Tharnish, VP of Secure Networking & Cybersecurity Solutions at Comcast Business, and Mani Sundaram, EVP and GM of Akamai's Security Technology Group.

Attendees of this webinar will gain a deeper understanding of the following takeaways: