5 Things Successful Businesses Do to Fight Cybercrime Join us for this free webinar and learn how to better protect your business from the ever-present threats of bad actors online.
In this digital age, cyberattacks aim to exploit a business's every vulnerability—namely it's people, devices, and systems. With attacks potentially coming from every direction, what is a business leader supposed to do? Where do you start?
If you're ready to stop worrying and start preparing, then you won't want to miss this free webinar, 5 Things Successful Businesses Do to Fight Cybercrime, sponsored by Comcast Business and presented by Entrepreneur.
Join us for an illuminating conversation during which we'll break down the essential strategies to help safeguard your business against cybercrime. With our panel of cybersecurity experts, we'll deliver actionable insights that can help you understand the risks of cyberattacks and develop a cybersecurity strategy.
The conversation will be led by business consultant and moderator Terry Rice. He will be joined by Shena Seneca Tharnish, VP of Secure Networking & Cybersecurity Solutions at Comcast Business, and Mani Sundaram, EVP and GM of Akamai's Security Technology Group.
Attendees of this webinar will gain a deeper understanding of the following takeaways:
- Awareness of different types of threats: Gain an understanding of the cyber threats that are out there, from ransomware to phishing scams. Be in the know to stay a step ahead.
- Educating leaders and employees: Learn how to foster a culture of cybersecurity awareness within your organization. Get your team equipped and aligned to fight off cyber threats.
- Have a plan in place: Get a framework for developing a cybersecurity plan that covers proactive and reactive measures. A plan isn't a luxury; it's a necessity.
- Invest in the right technology: Discover the types of cybersecurity technology that new and growing businesses should consider. Think of technology as in investment in an effort to protect your business assets.
- Make cybersecurity part of your business planning: Understand how to integrate cybersecurity measures into your business model and planning phases. Make security a routine aspect, not an afterthought.
